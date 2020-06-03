Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai's Iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link Closed, Say Police

Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police has closed the Bandra-Worli sea link as a safety measure (File Photo)

Movement of vehicles on Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli sea link has been suspended in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, around 95 km from the city, police said.

"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police are taking every precautions to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said.

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.

Hundreds of people living close to various beaches in Mumbai are also being shifted to safer places, the police said.

"Hundreds of people living in areas near sea shores like Colaba in south Mumbai, Worli and Dadar in Central Mumbai, and Juhu and Versova in Western Mumbai, are being shifted to safer places by the BMC with the assistance of the police," a police official said.

As per the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar will be hit with winds of up to 100 kmph to 110 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Police have heightened security along the beaches in Mumbai, where section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed.

"Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines and don't believe in any rumours. Trust only official sources. Take care," Mumbai Police tweeted.



