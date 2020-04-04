Mumbai Civic Body Launches Dedicated COVID-19 Clinics In Populated Areas

The official said that social distancing will be strictly adhered to at these clinics. (Representational)

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the local civic body has started ten COVID-19 clinics in the containment zones and densely- populated areas which are at the risk of rapid transmission, an official said on Saturday.

Screening for symptoms will be conducted in these clinics between 10 am and 1 pm every day, he said.

"A screening clinic is being opened in each zone of the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and one more additional clinic will be opened in Zone -II, IV and V, where COVID-19 cases were observed in large numbers," he said, adding that Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued instructions on Friday.

The official said that social distancing will be strictly adhered to at these clinics.

Each of these clinics will be managed by a team comprising a doctor and a nurse, which will be supported by another doctor for collecting swabs of clinically symptomatic cases, the official said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioners of respective zones will provide the necessary infrastructure like tables, chairs PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits and sanitisers.

Mumbai recorded 278 COVID-19 cases as on Friday with 19 deaths.

The number of containment zones -- which are set up around areas where a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient is found -- increased to 141 on Friday with addition of 29 new zones.

One of the new containment zones came up in Dharavi, where a 35-year-old doctor tested positive on Thursday.

World 11,20,932 Cases 8,34,868 Active 2,27,064 Recovered 59,000 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 11,20,932 and 59,000 have died; 8,34,868 are active cases and 2,27,064 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 3:23 pm.

India 2,902 601 Cases 2,650 561 Active 184 28 Recovered 68 12 Deaths In India, there are 2,902 confirmed cases including 68 deaths. The number of active cases is 2,650 and 184 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 9:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 174 Pune 49 Sangli 24 Thane 20 Nagpur 18 Ahmednagar 8 Mumbai Sub Urban 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldana 4 Satara 3 Kolhapur 2 Palghar 2 Raigad 2 Sindhudurg 1 Blanks 1 Ratnagiri 1 Nashik 1 Jalagaon 1 Gondia 1 Aurangabad 1 Details Awaited* 101 423 88 400 91 42 19 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 37 Coimbatoor 29 Tiruneveli 29 Erode 26 Theni 20 Namakkal 18 Dindugal 17 Madurai 15 Tirupattur 7 Salem 6 Kanyakumari 5 Sivagangai 5 Thoothukudi 3 Villupuram 3 Kanchipurum 3 Thiruvarur 2 Karur 2 Thiruvannamalai 2 Tirupur 1 Trichirapalli 1 Vellore 1 Thanjavur 1 Virudhunagar 1 Details Awaited* 177 411 102 406 102 6 1 Delhi District Cases South Delhi 63 South East 16 Central 12 West Delhi 12 South West 10 East Delhi 9 North Delhi 9 Shahdara 8 North East 6 North West 5 New Delhi 2 Details Awaited* 234 386 167 384 169 8 6 2 Kerala District Cases Kasargod 115 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 23 Thiruvanthpuram 13 Mallapuram 11 Thrissur 11 Pathanamthitta 10 Kozhikode 9 Kottayam 6 Palakkad 6 Idukki 4 Wayanad 3 Kollam 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 30 295 9 256 41 14 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 32 Bhilwara 26 Evacuees From Iran 18 Jhunjhunu 8 Jodhpur 8 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Pratapgarh 2 Foreign Nationals 2 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Sikar 1 Churu 1 Details Awaited* 71 179 12 176 12 3 0 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gb Nagar 45 Meerut 19 Agra 12 Lucknow 9 Ghaziabad 8 Bareilly 6 Bulandshahar 3 Varanasi 2 Philibhit 2 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur 1 Bagpat 1 Lakhimpur 1 Shamli 1 Basti 1 Moradabad 1 Details Awaited* 61 174 2 157 19 5 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Prakasam 15 Kadappa 15 West Godavari 12 Vizag 11 Guntur 9 Chitoor 6 East Godavari 6 Krishna 6 Nellore 3 Ananthapur 2 Kurnool 1 Details Awaited* 75 161 29 161 29 1 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 44 Karimnagar 13 Madchal 11 Ranga Reddy 11 Bhadradri 4 Mahboobnagar 3 Kamareddy 3 Nizamabad 2 Gadwal 2 Warangal (u) 1 Details Awaited* 64 158 164 1 7 Karnataka District Cases Bbmp 30 Bengaluru Urban 21 Mysore 18 Dakshin Kannada 9 Uttar Kannada 8 Chikkaballapura 7 Kalaburgi 4 Bellary 3 Udupi 3 Davangere 3 Bengaluru Rural 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumkuru 1 Details Awaited* 18 128 4 119 2 12 2 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 4 Bhopal 3 Shivpuri 2 Gwalior 1 Neemuch 1 Details Awaited* 73 104 110 0 6 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 33 Gandhinagar 10 Rajkot 10 Surat 9 Vadodara 9 Bhavnagar 6 Girsomnath 2 Kutch 1 Mehsana 1 Porbandar 1 Details Awaited* 13 95 94 1 10 9 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 11 Budgam 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajouri 3 Pulwama 3 Baramulla 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 13 75 74 3 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 17 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 East Medinipur 3 North 24 Parganas 3 Howrah 2 West Medinipur 1 Kalimpong 1 South 24 Parganas 1 Details Awaited* 26 63 63 3 3 Punjab District Cases Sbs Nagar 19 Sas Nagar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 5 Ludhiana 3 Amritsar 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 7 53 5 57 5 1 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 24 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Palwal 1 Ambala 1 Sonipat 1 Hissar 1 Details Awaited* 6 49 25 24 0 Bihar District Cases Munger 8 Patna 5 Siwan 5 Gaya 1 Begusarai 1 Gopalganj 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Details Awaited* 6 29 30 0 1 Assam District Cases Details Awaited* 24 24 8 24 8 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 4 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 16 6 14 6 2 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 11 3 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 10 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Rajnandgaon 1 Durg 1 Bilaspur 1 Korba 1 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases Details Awaited* 6 6 6 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 2 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 5 4 1 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Bhadrak 1 Details Awaited* 1 5 5 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal (w) 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)