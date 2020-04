Coronavirus: Mumbai's Dharavi, A COVID-19 Hotspot, Reports Sharp Drop In New Cases

Dharavi now has 220 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths

Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum has reported a sharp drop in new cases of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, six new cases have been reported from the area - a sharp decline from the 25 new cases reported on Thursday. Dharavi, with a total area of 2.1 sq km, is home to around 8 lakh people who live in tiny tenements.

Dharavi also reported just one COVID-19 death on Friday. The entire area now has 220 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. Authorities have embarked on an ambitious screening, isolation, quarantine and testing to limit the number of cases where social distancing is impossible.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up several containment zones with door to door delivery of essentials to 'break the chain' in Dharavi and stop the spread of the deadly virus.

According to authorities in Dharavi, nearly 1.5 lakh of the population are in containment zones with essentials, medicines being delivered at their doorstep. Municipal authorities have also organised dedicated fever camps in the area and have screened over 50,000 people and referred people for isolation and testing as well.

However, when asked about if this was the beginning of the 'flattening of the curve' at least for Dharavi, authorities say it's "too early to say".

South Mumbai's Mahim has also reported one new case taking the total number of cases to 25. Central Mumbai's Dadar also recorded another case taking the total to 29. Mumbai had reported 522 of Maharashtra's 778 new cases yesterday.

The highest number of cases in Mumbai are from the Worli-Prabhadevi area, under the G-South ward which has 534 COVID-19 cases with the Worli Koliwada (fishing village) and Jijamatanagar still remaining containment areas. A massive screening, testing and isolation programme is on in these areas as well.

