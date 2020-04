Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai Cross 4,000, Over 6,000 Now In Maharashtra

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 283.

Maharashtra registered 778 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 6427, health officials said. Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the total to 283.

With 522 more people testing positive, Mumbai alone has 4,025 coronavirus cases now.

So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

World 26,49,583 Cases 17,43,455 Active 7,21,480 Recovered 1,84,648 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,49,583 and 1,84,648 have died; 17,43,455 are active cases and 7,21,480 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm.