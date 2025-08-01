She Married 8 Men, Extorted Lakhs. Caught While Marrying For The 9th Time

A shocking incident has come to light from Nagpur, Maharashtra, where the police have arrested a 'looteri dulhan' (con bride) who allegedly married not one or two, but eight men, one after the other, and extorted lakhs of rupees from them.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Sameera Fatima, was in search of her next "target" when she was arrested. She was caught while meeting a potential ninth victim.

Initial investigation by the police has revealed that the accused bride was blackmailing her husbands and extorting money from them. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police investigation has revealed that Sameera Fatima was working with a gang to extort money from her different husbands. Police investigation has revealed that the accused Sameera is educated and is a teacher by profession.

Authorities suspect that she has duped several men over the past 15 years, specifically targeting wealthy, married men within the Muslim community.

One of her husbands has alleged that she extorted Rs 50 lakhs from one victim and Rs 15 lakhs from another, through both cash and bank transfers. She has done the same with senior officers of the Reserve Bank.

Investigators further revealed that Sameera used matrimonial websites and Facebook to identify and lure her victims. She would initiate contact via Facebook or WhatsApp calls, sharing emotional stories about her life.

Claiming to be a helpless divorcee with a child, she would gain sympathy and trust. In one previous case, she managed to evade arrest by falsely claiming she was pregnant. However, on July 29, she was finally arrested at a tea shop in Nagpur.

