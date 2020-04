Coronavirus: Maharashtra Tests Over 1 Lakh Samples, Reports 6,718 Cases And 301 Deaths

Mumbai has reported 242 new cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours

Maharashtra has become the first state across the country to test more than one lakh laboratory samples for COVID-19. The state has tested 1,02,189 laboratory samples so far, of which 94,485 samples were negative. The state has 6,817 COVID-19 patients and has recorded 301 deaths so far, the highest among any state in India.

The mortality rate in the state due to COVID-19 is 4.4 per cent currently, but the mortality rate among patients below 50 years of age is comparatively less.

"It is 0.64 per cent in the age group 21-30 years and it rises with increasing age beyond this age group. It is highest (17.78 per cent) in the age-group 61-70 years. This underpins the increased possibility of complications in patients above 50 years of age and with high-risk comorbidities," a media bulletin from the state government said.

The state government had last week set up a task force consisting of nine doctors to recommend steps to decrease the death rate and assist doctors in the clinical management of the COVID-19 patients who are critically ill. The task force has been asked to submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister.

Mumbai, the state capital and financial capital of the country, has reported 242 new cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours. The city has 4,447 COVID-19 positive cases and has seen 178 deaths. Almost all parts of the city have COVID-19 cases but the biggest clusters seem to be the prime location of the Worli-Prabhadevi belt which is in the South ward which has 534 cases and the Dharavi slum which has 228 cases.

Around 957 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery across Maharashtra and 117 patients among them were discharged on Friday. Across the state currently, 1,19,161 people are in home quarantine while 8,814 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also has 512 active containment zones to 'break the chain' and stop the spread of coronavirus.

