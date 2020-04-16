Lockdown: With Doordarshan Show Titles, Mumbai Police Spreads COVID-19 Awareness

Mumbai Police shared two images with show titles arranged in a manner which read as an advice for people to follow on their official handle.

Lockdown: With Doordarshan Show Titles, Mumbai Police Spreads COVID-19 Awareness

Mumbai Police shared images which were advice for people to follow during lockdown (Representational)

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police on Thursday used 90s nostalgia to drive home the point of social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a creative arrangement of titles of popular Doordarshan shows, Mumbai Police shared two images with show titles arranged in a manner which read as an advice for people to follow on their official handle.

"A simple message that's been just around the "Nukkad" for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona" they captioned the pictures.#NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona" they captioned the pictures.

In another image, the Mumbai Police used titles of shows, including Shah Rukh Khan's "Circus" and "Fauji", writing, ''Shrimaan, Shrimati'', please don't become ''Karamchand'' or ''Byomkesh.'' Coronavirus is being fought by ''Fauji'', don't step out to do ''Circus.''"

DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said it is their endeavour to reach out to people with different themes to give messages and using DD shows was one of the ways.

"During the period of lockdown, there is a trend of nostalgic serials like ''Mahabharata'', ''Ramayan'' and other Doordarshan era serials. By using names of these serials we have appealed Mumbaikars not to come of of their homes and stay safe.

"We always use current trends to spread our message to Mumbaikars, which are entertaining and also educating them," Mr Ashok told PTI.

