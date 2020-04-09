Number Of Containment Zones Rise To 381 In Mumbai Despite Lockdown

Despite lockdown in Mumbai, the number of containment zones - where one or more coronavirus patients or suspected cases are found - increased from 146 last week to 381 on Thursday.
This shows a rapid rise in containment zones by 235 in just eight days.
Out of the total 1,297 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, over 800 have been reported from Mumbai. The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of containment zones in 24 administrative wards went up to 381 on Thursday from 146 till March 31.
These containment zones include various buildings, housing societies, slum pockets and hospitals.
Till March 31, the BMC had identified 146 containment zones and sealed those areas with the help of Mumbai Police, restricting entry and exit of people staying there, to contain the spread of the disease.
The maximum 184 COVID-19 patients have been found in G-South ward spread between Haji Ali and Worli, followed by E, D and K-West wards with 64, 53 and 46 cases, respectively, the civic body said.
It also demarcated some medical facilities - like Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central, Jaslok Hospital on Pedder Road, and Bhatia Hospital on Charni Road - as containment zones after several nurses and paramedical staffers tested positive for coronavirus.
The various areas demarcated as containment zones include Worli's Koliwada, a fisherfolk village, and some pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the largest slums in Asia.
The BMC has said no person will be allowed to go out from the containment zone and no outsider will be permitted in, to check the spread of the deadly viral infection.
The civic body also said it will provide all the necessary items like food and vegetables to people inside the containment zones.
