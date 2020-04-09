Number Of Containment Zones Rise To 381 In Mumbai Despite Lockdown

Over 800 coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai. (Representational)

Despite lockdown in Mumbai, the number of containment zones - where one or more coronavirus patients or suspected cases are found - increased from 146 last week to 381 on Thursday.

This shows a rapid rise in containment zones by 235 in just eight days.

Out of the total 1,297 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, over 800 have been reported from Mumbai. The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of containment zones in 24 administrative wards went up to 381 on Thursday from 146 till March 31.

These containment zones include various buildings, housing societies, slum pockets and hospitals.

Till March 31, the BMC had identified 146 containment zones and sealed those areas with the help of Mumbai Police, restricting entry and exit of people staying there, to contain the spread of the disease.

The maximum 184 COVID-19 patients have been found in G-South ward spread between Haji Ali and Worli, followed by E, D and K-West wards with 64, 53 and 46 cases, respectively, the civic body said.

It also demarcated some medical facilities - like Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central, Jaslok Hospital on Pedder Road, and Bhatia Hospital on Charni Road - as containment zones after several nurses and paramedical staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

The various areas demarcated as containment zones include Worli's Koliwada, a fisherfolk village, and some pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the largest slums in Asia.

The BMC has said no person will be allowed to go out from the containment zone and no outsider will be permitted in, to check the spread of the deadly viral infection.

The civic body also said it will provide all the necessary items like food and vegetables to people inside the containment zones.

World 14,96,106 Cases 10,69,854 Active 3,36,808 Recovered 89,444 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,96,106 and 89,444 have died; 10,69,854 are active cases and 3,36,808 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 5:21 pm.

India 5,865 591 Cases 5,218 504 Active 478 67 Recovered 169 20 Deaths In India, there are 5,865 confirmed cases including 169 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,218 and 478 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 496 Pune 131 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 20 Nagpur 16 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Palghar 7 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Jalgaon 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 294 1135 117 946 71 117 38 72 8 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 152 Coimbatore 59 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Ranipet 28 Tiruppur 27 Namakkal 27 Madurai 24 Karur 23 Theni 22 Chengalpattu 19 Thoothukudi 16 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Tirupattur 4 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 54 738 48 709 45 21 2 8 1 Delhi District Cases South 170 Central 99 North 64 New Delhi 55 Shahdara 53 South West 23 West 18 South East 17 East 15 North East 14 North West 10 Details Awaited* 131 669 93 639 93 21 9 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 91 442 15 400 15 35 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 37 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 8 Ghaziabad 7 Varanasi 4 Baghpat 2 Pilibhit 2 Ghazipur 2 Shamli 1 Moradabad 1 Jaunpur 1 Kheri 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Bulandshahr 1 Bareilly 1 Details Awaited* 316 410 67 375 61 31 5 4 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Kota 3 Jaisalmer 3 Alwar 3 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Sikar 1 Banswara 1 Udaipur 1 Details Awaited* 185 383 55 359 55 21 3 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 42 Spsr Nellore 23 Krishna 12 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Prakasam 4 Anantapur 3 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 219 348 43 338 42 6 1 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 53 345 9 260 83 13 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 77 259 30 243 27 0 16 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 9 181 6 148 2 28 3 5 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 18 179 14 138 11 25 16 3 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 10 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 79 169 22 137 21 29 1 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 12 Badgam 8 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 95 158 42 150 40 4 4 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 24 103 4 82 1 16 3 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 15 101 10 89 9 4 8 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 2 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 24 39 1 38 1 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 4 30 4 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 28 1 28 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 13 13 9 13 9 0 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 11 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

