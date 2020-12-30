361 Passengers From International Flights Quarantined In Mumbai

A total of nine international flights landed in city during day, official said. (Representational)

As many as 664 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport on Tuesday and 361 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said.

A total of nine international flights landed in the city during the day, he said.

While 254 passengers were allowed to travel to other states, some passengers were exempted from the compulsory quarantine rule for various reasons such as pregnancy and advanced age.

On Sunday, the civic body amended the earlier Standard Operating Protocol about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries and the Middle East, issued after a new variant of coronavirus was found in UK.

As per the amended rule, travellers will have to stay in institutional quarantine facility for seven days and another seven days in home quarantine. Earlier, 14 days' institutional quarantine was mandatory.