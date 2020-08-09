Cops Return Wallet Stolen In A Mumbai Train 14 Years Ago

A man lost his wallet on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel train in 2006. (Representational)

A man, who lost his wallet containing Rs 900 in a local train in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in 2006, was contacted by the police who said they have found it after 14 years. They returned part of the amount to him.

Hemant Padalkar had lost his wallet while travelling in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local train in 2006, a Govrnment Railway Police (GRP) official said.

In April this year, he received a call from GRP, Vashi, informing that his wallet was found. However, he could not go to collect it because of the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

After the easing of restrictions, Mr Padalkar, a resident of Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, recently went to the GRP office at Vashi where he was given part of the money.

"My wallet at that time contained Rs 900, including a Rs 500 note which was later demonetised (in 2016). The Vashi GRP returned Rs 300 to me. They deducted Rs 100 for stamp paper work and said the remaining Rs 500 would be returned after exchanging the scrapped currency note with a new one," Mr Padalkar said.

He said when he went to the GRP office, there were many who had come to collect their money which was stolen, amounting into several thousands in demonetised currency.

A GRP official said those who stole Mr Padalkar's wallet were arrested recently. "We recovered Mr Padalkar's wallet containing Rs 900 from the accused. We handed over Rs 300 to him and the remaining Rs 500 would be returned to him after the currency note is exchanged with a new one," he said.