Civil Body Worker Ends Life By Jumping Off Office Building In Mumbai

A 23-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his office building in Dadar area on Thursday, a police official said.

Sumit Kurale, a peon with the BMC, jumped from the terrace on the sixth floor of the civic body's superintendent office building, located at the Sewage Treatment Centre on Senapati Bapat Road, around 10.20 am, he said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The man was a resident of Dombivali town in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

The reason behind his extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

