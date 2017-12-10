CISF Personnel Clean Chowpatty Beach In South Mumbai

A group of personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today conducted a cleanliness campaign at the Chowpatty beach here as part of their two-week long sanitation programme.Led by the CISF Inspector General for the western sector Satish Khandare, IPS, as many as 250 personnel from the force cleaned around 1.5 km stretch of the Chwopatty beach in south Mumbai, an official release said.The exercise was undertaken for two hours from 9 am to 11 am, it said.A 'Swachhta Pakhwada' is being observed in all CISF field units and other formations under the western sector from December 1 to December 15, it said adding as a part of it, cleanliness drives are being held at various locations, CISF camps, family quarters, office complex and nearby schools, temples, local market and public places.Raised in 1969, the CISF, the country's premier multi-skilled security agency, currently provides security cover to key establishments, such as nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings, among others.During this drive, CISF officers and men carried out the exercise in collaboration with general public to enthuse them regarding virtues of Centre's 'Swacch Bharat Mission', the release said.