BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Apologises For 'Insulting Remarks' Against Minister

Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned twice on Wednesday after BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar allegedly made some insulting remarks against Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai and Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Later, Mr Padalkar apologised in the House, and Ms Gorhe instructed that the MLC's remarks be expunged from the official records of the House proceedings.

The House was discussing a proposal by the opposition members over the law and order situation in the state. Mr Padalkar allegedly made some remarks while referring to Desai.

As Mr Desai objected to the remarks, senior NCP legislator Satish Chavan joined him and asked Padalkar to tender an apology, but the latter refused to budge.

Despite Mr Gorhe's intervention, the ruckus continued, following which the House was adjourned twice for 10 minutes and seven minutes.

When the House resumed, Mr Padalkar said, "I inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some legislators, hence I apologise for it. I had no intention of making any personal or insulting remarks." Later, the Council was adjourned again for 15 minutes after an uproar from the opposition members over their demand for the removal of minister Nawab Malik from the state cabinet, as he has been arrested in a money laundering case.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said, "Nawab Malik is facing allegations of buying land from people linked to 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. As he is behind bars, how can he answer queries raised here in the House. He should be removed from his post at once." Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar refused to accept Darekar's demand and continued with the House proceedings.

Mr Darekar and other BJP legislators opposed it and started shouting slogans against the government.

The opposition legislators gathered in the well the House and continued the sloganeering.

Chairman Nimbalkar first adjourned the House for five minutes and then Gorhe adjourned the House for another 10 minutes. The opposition members later staged a walkout, demanding Mr Malik's removal from the state cabinet.

Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was on Monday sent to judicial custody.