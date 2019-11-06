BEST To Run 37 Tejaswini Buses Exclusively For Women In Mumbai

Tejaswini buses will run on routes that has witnessed increase in commuters, an official said

BEST will add 37 ladies special buses named Tejaswini to its fleet and run them on major routes in the city and suburbs to ensure comfortable and safe travel for women commuters, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is already running a few ladies special buses on major routes, one of which is a double-decker bus between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

"We will be procuring 37 Tejaswini buses by the end of this month and once we get these, we will ply them exclusively for women commuters," the official said, adding that initially, these 35-seater non-AC diesel buses, will be used during peak hours in the morning and evening.

"Considering the increase in female workforce and rise in the number of girl students travelling in buses, we have decided to run more ladies special buses," deputy public relations officer of BEST Manoj Varade said.

Tejaswini buses will run on routes that witness increased footfall of women commuters, he added.

After reducing fares in July this year, the transport body has seen a spurt in daily passenger numbers, which has gone up to 33 lakh per day, from 27 lakh in May this year.

