Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses To Go Out Of Service After 80 Years

Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses will be bidding adieu to the city roads after being in service for over eight decades. The last service of these non-AC double-decker buses left Marol Depot on Friday morning. The open-roof double-decker buses, which have been used for carrying tourists for sightseeing since the early 1900s, will also be withdrawn from service from October 5.

"Currently, just seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses, are left in the BEST's fleet. As these vehicles are completing 15 years of their codal life, the double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will be pulled out on October 5," a BEST spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Reacting to the development, users on X (formerly known as Twitter), called it the end of an era and recalled their fond memories of the iconic red buses.

"Spent my college life commuting in double-decker buses whenever the route allowed. To get the front seat on the upper level was the best. Especially in the monsoon," an X user wrote.

“My last ride today on Mumbai's iconic and favourite vehicle - the Red double decker BEST bus. I have fond memories of travelling on this bus during my childhood days, especially on the top deck window seat. Bye Bye Double decker BEST bus,” wrote another person.

Introduced in 1937, the red double-decker buses, over the years, became a symbol of Mumbai's identity and features in several movies and songs as well.

In the initial years, there were about 900 of these buses part of the BEST fleet but the number had been declining steadily since the mid-90s. The introduction of new buses was halted by the BEST in 2008, citing operation and maintenance.

BEST started replacing these buses with leased battery-run red and black double-decker buses earlier in February.

BEST plans to procure new open-deck buses for sightseeing and until then will be using the new battery-run double-decker e-buses for tourists.