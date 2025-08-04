The End Of Mumbai's <i>Kabutarkhanas</i>: History, Health Risks, Opposition

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 51 kabutarkhanas (pigeon houses) across Mumbai, acting on a Bombay High Court directive. Among them is the Dadar Kabutarkhana, a heritage site and one of the city's most well-known pigeon-feeding locations.

History Of The Dadar Kabutarkhana

Established in 1933, the Dadar Kabutarkhana is considered a Grade-II heritage structure. Members of the Jain community and other bird enthusiasts feed pigeons there daily. The area has also been used for small religious activities and community engagement.

Why Are Mumbai Kabutarkhanas Closed?

On July 31, the Bombay High Court ordered the closure of all kabutarkhanas in Mumbai, saying they posed a threat to public health. The authorities were also instructed to file FIRs under Sections 223, 270, and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those violating the order.

Avoid demolishing heritage Kabutarkhana structures but ensure they are sealed to prevent further activity, the court said.

In line with this order, the BMC sealed the Dadar Kabutarkhana on August 2 using plastic tarpaulins and bamboo structures. The site's electricity supply was also cut off, and surveillance was deployed to prevent further feeding.

Health Risks Cited

According to the BMC and health authorities, materials such as pigeon droppings, feathers, and nesting debris can spread through the air and cause respiratory illness. The primary concern is "Pigeon Lung," a condition that can affect elderly individuals, children, people with asthma or existing respiratory conditions.

Symptoms reported include shortness of breath, allergies, and eye irritation. The KEM Hospital and other health institutions have been asked by the court to submit evidence on health risks caused by pigeon-related pollution.

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has asked the BMC and health department to submit a detailed report on the health risks within eight weeks.

What Happened After It Was Sealed?

Pigeons have moved to surrounding streets, especially a 300-metre stretch between Dadar Station and the Kabutarkhana, waiting for food. This has led to traffic disruption and increased accident risks.

Jain community members and bird volunteers are now attempting to clear the roads to prevent harm to the birds. The BMC has begun issuing fines of Rs 500 each and has registered at least 16 cases so far. The first FIR under the new directive was filed in Mahim. Authorities are also reportedly penalising shopkeepers found selling grains for pigeon feeding.

Public And Religious Reaction

Members of the Jain community have opposed these steps, saying that pigeon feeding is part of their religious practice and ethical duty. The kabutarkhanas are mostly located outside Jain premises, such as hostels or derasars (temples).

Community leaders and monks argue that sudden closures have led to food scarcity for pigeons. Article 51(A)(g) of the Indian Constitution directs citizens to show compassion toward animals.

The Jain community has announced that if feeding is not allowed by August 10, they will go on a hunger strike.

Alternative Feeding Zones Under Consideration

In response to public concern, BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has requested the BMC to identify safe, alternative feeding locations. Proposed options include the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Aarey Colony, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

No decision has been made yet.