Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic Restrictions In Place In Mumbai. Routes To Avoid

The traffic restrictions in Mumbai will remain in place till 11am on Friday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory keeping in view the Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The restrictions on traffic movement have come into effect from today and will remain in place till 11am on Friday. The notice posted on Mumbai Traffic Police's Twitter handle said that restrictions have been put in place as the followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi, also known as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Memorial, at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

In view of large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April).



Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar pic.twitter.com/VEHrxkTQbL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

The traffic police advisory contains a list of roads that will be shut for traffic, instructions in case of traffic congestion, no parking zones and alternate parking spots.

One Way/Roads closed for vehicular traffic

S. K. Bole road shall be "One-way" from SiddhiVinayak Junction upto Portugues Church that meansthere shall be "No-Entry '' from Portuguese Church to SiddhiVinayak Junction.

S.V.S. Road from Siddhi Vinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction shall be closed for all types of VehicularTraffic (local residents can proceed through Road No 5 i.e. Pandurang Naik Marg).

Ranade Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular trafficfrom its junction at S.V.S.Road upto Dadar Chowpatty.

All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via L. J. Road.

Instructions in case of heavy traffic congestion

South bound traffic: For Vehicles from Western Express Highway proceeding towards South Mumbai

Alternate route: Take a left turn from Kalanagar Junction, and shall proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Sion Railway Station or through 60 ft. Road Dharavi, Kumbharwada right turn at Sion Hospital, and proceed through Dr. B. A. Road, or they can useBandra-Worli Sea Link via Bandra to proceed towards South Mumbai.

North bound traffic: Vehicle traffic from Colaba or CSMT through North-bound

Alternate route: Motorists Shall proceed through P D'mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, R.A.K. Road, Right turn under Matunga Arora Bridge then shall proceed along Sion Hospital or shall use Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards north Mumbai.

North-bound vehicular traffic coming from Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Dr. E. Moses Road

Alternate route: Commuters should take a right turn at Rakhangi Chowk and proceed through Senapati Bapat Road for their further journey.

Eastern express highway towards South Mumbai- Vehicles coming from Eastern express highway towards South Mumbai.

Alternate route: Motorists should use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony and then proceed through Eastern freeway for their further journey.

Apart from these, the traffic police has said that parking won't be allowed on S. Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road (South) and (North) and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road.

The alternate parking spots mentioned in the advisory are Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar, Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road), India Bulls Center, Jupiter Mill Compound, India Bull Finance Center, Elphinstone, Mumbai (PPL), Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Shivaji Park, Dadar (PPL) and Five Garden RAK 4 Road.