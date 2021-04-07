Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Mumbai's Former Police Chief Param Bir Singh Reaches Probe Agency NIA

Param Bir Singh reached the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in south Mumbai at 9:30 am

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the National Investigation Agency or NIA in Mumbai today to record his statement in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, an official said.

Param Bir Singh reached the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in south Mumbai in a car around 9:30 am, he said.

Mr Singh, who is currently Director General of the Home Guards, was removed from the Mumbai police chief's post last month, following the recovery of the vehicle with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Manuskh Hiran.

News agency Press Trust of India reported that according to sources, Param Bir Singh was summoned by the NIA to record his statement in the case.

The NIA last month arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai.

It had also arrested suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiran, whose body was found in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.



