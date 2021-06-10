9 Dead As Residential Building Collapses On Another In Mumbai

Fire brigade officials, the police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot (Representational)

A double-storey residential building collapsed on another structure at a slum in suburban Mumbai late Wednesday night, killing nine and injuring at least eight.

Many are still feared trapped under the debris and evacuation operations are underway, officials said.

Mumbai civic body BMC is also evacuating people from another three-storey structure nearby which is in a dilapidated condition, they said.

Locals joined the search team and helped rescue the injured and transported them to a hospital in suburban Kandivali.

"17 injuries were reported, of which nine were brought dead. Eight are being treated for their injuries," a doctor from the hospital told NDTV.

According to the BMC disaster management cell, the incident was reported around 11.10 pm on Wednesday.

The local police and fire brigade officials are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations.