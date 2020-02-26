68-Year-Old Mumbai Auto-Driver Killed In Gas Station Scuffle Over Rs 5

The auto driver was beaten up at a gas station on Tuesday evening (Representational)

A 68-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a gas station in the western suburb of Borivali in Mumbai following a spat over Rs 5, police said on Wednesday.

Ramdular Sarju Yadav went to fill gas in his autorickshaw at a CNG station on Tuesday evening and called his son Santosh to meet him there, an official said.

After filling the fuel for Rs 205, Mr Yadav handed a note of Rs 500 to a gas station attendant but instead of returning balance amount of Rs 295, the man gave Rs 5 less, he said.

When the Yadavs demanded Rs 5, attendant Santosh Jadhav abused the elederly and his son and other employees started hitting them, the official said.

The auto driver fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.

"We have arrested five gas station employees under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for murder and other relevant provisions," senior inspector Namdev Shinde of Kasturba Marg police station said.