2 Die In Fire At 8-Storey Building In Mumbai's Borivali, Fire-Fighting Ops On

Mumbai Fire: The fire was confined to electric installations on the first floor

At least two people died and three others were injured after a fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali today, the police said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of Pavan Dham Veena Santur building in Borivali's Mahaveer Nagar locality at around 12.30 pm.

About four fire engines are at the spot and efforts are on to rescue the people trapped in the fire, police said. "Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," an official said.

"The fire was confined to electric installations on the first floor," he said.

Fire Department officials said three bodies have been recovered from the site and the injured are being treated at a hospital in Borivali.