40 Patients Shifted Out After Fire Breaks Out At Private Hospital In Mumbai

The fire brigade shifted 40 patients to five nearby hospitals (Representational)

A minor fire broke out at a private hospital in suburban Mumbai's Mulund on Monday evening, prompting authorities to shift 40 patients to nearby hospitals, officials said.

The fire broke out in a generator set at Apex Hospital in Mulund (West) between 5 pm and 6 pm due to overheating, they said.

No one was injured in the fire, said a civic official, adding the fire brigade shifted 40 patients to five nearby hospitals.

The fire brigade had tagged it as a "level 0" fire and flames were put out by around 6.15 pm, a civic official.

The official said the patients were shifted to other hospitals since Apex Hospital had suffered power failure.

City hospitals were forced to rely on generator sets for a few hours due to a massive citywide power failure at 10:05 am on Monday.

