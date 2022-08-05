Fire At Mumbai Hospital, No Casualties

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot.

A fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.

The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

