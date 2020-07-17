32-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Mumbai For Killing Mother-In-Law: Police

The woman and her mother-in-law did not get along well, police said (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her mother-in-law.

Sajabai Patil (70), resident of suburban Chembur, was found in a pool of blood inside the bathroom of her house on Monday.

She was declared dead before she could be admitted to the hospital.

Probe revealed that Sajabai Patil did not get along with her daughter-in-law Anjana, the police officer said.

"Recently Sajabai Patil had withdrawn some money from her savings account. On Monday, she could not find the money and accused her daughter-in-law of stealing it which led to a quarrel," he said.

In a fit of rage, Anjana allegedly strangled her mother-in-law with a charging cable and hit her on the head with a cricket bat.

When Sajabai Patil lost consciousness, the accused fled to her mother's house in the same building, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

