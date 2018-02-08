2 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Building In Western Mumbai's Malad

An official of Mumbai's civic body said they are yet to ascertain what caused the fire.

Mumbai | | Updated: February 08, 2018 13:35 IST
Fire brigade personnel were immediately sent to the spot to douse the flames, an official said

Mumbai:  Fire broke out in a building in suburban Mumbai's Malad this morning, leaving two residents injured, civic officials said.

"Our fire control room got a call about flames emanating from flat number 601 of Sai Sadan building in Malad (West) at 6:44 am. Fire brigade personnel were immediately sent to the spot," said an official from the disaster management unit of the Mumbai civic body BMC.

"Our personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. They found two injured residents of the building and shifted them to a nearby hospital in Malwani," he added.

The injured, Nilofer Sheikh (32) and Ikra (6), are now stable, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

The building was developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority, a state-run housing body.

