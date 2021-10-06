2 Arrested In Mumbai With Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore: Report

The accused, residents of Rajasthan, came to Mumbai to sell the contraband (Representational)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore from their possession in Dongri area in the city, an official said today.

The accused, who are residents of Rajasthan, had come to Mumbai to sell the contraband to their customers, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested the two from Dongri area in south Mumbai, he said.

During a search, the Anti-Narcotics Cell team recovered around seven kg of the banned substance from the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.



