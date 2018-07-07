1992 Securities Scam: Senior Bank Officials Among 5 Sentenced

The court suspended the sentence for four months to permit convicts to file appeals (Representational)

A special court here has convicted and awarded varying jail terms to five persons, including senior bank officials, in the 1992 securities scam.



Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, who presided over a bunch of cases related to the 1992 scam, convicted R Lakshminarayanan and S Srinivasan of Financial Fairgrowth Services Limited (FFSL), and Tharian Chacko, Y Sundara Babu and R Kalyana Raman of Andhra Bank Financial Services Ltd (ABFSL), a subsidiary of Andhra Bank.



While the court sentenced Lakshminarayanan and Srinivasan, executive director and senior vice-president respectively of FFSL at that time, to imprisonment up to three years, the officials of ABFSL were sentenced to four years.



According to the judgement passed on Thursday, those convicted "knowingly conducted fraudulent transactions between FFSL and ABFSL between July 1991 and May 1992".



As per the prosecution's case, FFSL, a private firm, was facing an acute cash crunch and was desperately in need of additional funds.



It, thus, began to borrow heavily from ABFSL and other banks and financial firms. Those convicted facilitated such borrowings without ensuring that the transactions were made against credible securities and stocks of the FFSL.



ABFSL officials convicted in the case issued illegal security receipts to the FFSL for these transactions, and it in turn made wrong declarations to other lenders by giving these security receipts that had been issued against securities and stocks that the FFSL did not really possess.



The court, however, acquitted Gopal Shankar Iyer and P Chandrashekhar, two other officials of FFSL, and share broker Pallav Seth.



The court also rejected the plea for leniency pressed by the convicts on account of the long trial, their old age, and on the argument that they did not make any personal gains out of these transactions.



