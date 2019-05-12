16-Year-Old Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Police Station Premises

Several electrical wirings, installations and household items were also gutted in the fire: Police

A teenaged girl was killed after a fire broke out at an apartment in a police station compound in suburban Dadar on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 1.45 pm in one of the quarters on third floor of the fire-storey building located in the police station compound, an official at Dadar police station said.

The victim, Shravani Chavan (16), was sleeping inside a room in the apartment and was unable to come out to safety when the fire engulfed the premises, an official at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's control room said.

She received serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital where doctors declared her dead before admission, he said.

Her is posted as police naik at the Vakola police station in the city, another official said.

Several electrical wirings, installations and household items were also gutted in the fire, he said.

Four fire engines and three jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for about three hours, he said.

A short-circuit in the air conditioner installed at the apartment was suspected to have caused the blaze, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

