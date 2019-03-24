12-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself At Home In South Mumbai, Probe On

The class 6 girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Nagpada in south Mumbai, the police said on Saturday.

The girl hanged herself with a stole at her residence on Temkar Street on Friday night when nobody was at home, Senior Inspector Shirish Gaikwad said.

She had returned home with her siblings around 9pm on Friday, after which her siblings went outside to play, the police said.

"The incident came to light when her uncle came home but did not get any response when he knocked at the door. He then went to the girl's father's shop nearby and when he returned and opened the door, he found her hanging from a wall-mounted utensil rack," the inspector added.

The class 6 student was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A probe is on to find out the cause, Inspector Shirish Gaikwad said.

