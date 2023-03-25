Woman Kills Minor Son, Daughter With Help Of Lover In UP's Meerut

The bodies of the children are yet to be recovered. (representational)

A woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter with the help of her lover, who is the local councillor, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to Uttar Pradesh Police. After killing the children, they threw their bodies in a canal.

Police said some neighbours of the woman were also involved in the case. Police have so far arrested six people allegedly involved in the twin murder.

The bodies of the children are yet to be recovered.

"On March 22, two siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were murdered and their bodies were thrown into a canal by their mother and her lover, namely Saud who is a local councillor, along with help of their neighbours. When children went missing, a case was registered and the plot was revealed during probe," said Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh.

"Three women and three men are involved in the murders. The girl was killed in her own home and the boy was killed in the neighbour's house. The bodies of the children are not yet recovered. All the accused have been arrested," SP added.

Further investigation is underway.