Video: Leopard Enters House In UP's Meerut. What Happened Next

In a shocking turn of events, a leopard was seen entering a house in the Pallavpuram area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday.

The Forest Department and the police promptly reached the spot and took stock of the situation. They diverted the leopard away from the house.

At one instance, the leopard jumped onto the road and ran adrift. A crowd had gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the animal.

Incidents of wild animals straying into cities have been shooting up in the country with the rising level of deforestation.