Corporators From BJP, Mayawati's Party Clash In Meerut Over Vande Mataram

The first meeting of the newly elected mayor and corporators in western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut saw chaos and confusion over the national song 'Vande Mataram'.The meeting began with the song being played on tape when Muslim corporators from both the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), walked out and soon after Bhartiya Janta Party corporators started shouting anti BSP slogans.Swearing in ceremonies for the recently concluded urban body polls were carried out across Uttar Pradesh last month. In a campaign led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP won as many as 14 of the 16 municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh.Meerut, in western Uttar Pradesh, is a municipal corporation where Mayawati's BSP won the mayor's position and 28 of the 90 seats for corporators. The BJP won 38 seats but lost the post of mayor both in Meerut and Aligarh to Mayawati's BSP.After the swearing in ceremony in Meerut, which was attended by top district officials and politicians, was over BJP corporators stood up and started singing 'Vande Matram'. The newly elected Mayor, Sunita Verma of the BSP, continued sitting along with corporators from parties other than the BJP. This led to protests by the BJP corporators and supporters who raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram. It was slogan versus slogan when BSP supporters started shouting Jai Bheem. BJP supporters also tore down a few posters put up by the BSP in and around the swearing in venue, saying they were not allowed. Earlier in December there was ruckus at Aligarh Municipal Corporation when BJP and BSP workers clashed after the newly-elected corporator took oath in Urdu.