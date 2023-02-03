After Interpol Tip, CBI Raids House In Meerut In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A case has been registered under IT Act against the accused.

Based on inputs from the international police force Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided a house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut over allegations of sales and distribution of child pornography material online.

A senior official said that the agency received inputs about the sales and distribution of child pornography material on the Internet from Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

The input was received through Interpol, and was further developed by the CBI, and on the basis of the same, the agency officials raided a house of one Mohd Nishar alias Nisar Saifi, a resident of Zakir Hussain Colony in Meerut.

Officials said that the accused was allegedly involved in creating text or digital images, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading, advertising, promoting, exchanging or distributing material in electronic form depicting children in an obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner by using various social media platforms like WhatsApp etc.

The mobile number had been used by Mohd Nishar for creating accounts over social media platforms like WhatsApp etc. and further for the purpose of creating text or digital images, exchanging or distributing material in electronic form depicting children in an obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner, they said.

A case has been registered under IT Act against the accused for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in a sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form.

"The case is under investigation to identify his involvement and identify others accused if any," officials added.





