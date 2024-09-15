3 Killed, 6 Feared Trapped After House Collapses In UP's Meerut

Rescue operations are ongoing amid rain in the area.

Three people were killed while six others were feared trapped in the rubble after a three-storey building collapsed here on Saturday, officials said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present at the spot and rescue operations are ongoing amid rain in the area.

According to District Magistrate Deepak Meena, eight people have been rescued, of whom three have died.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | NDRF and SDRF teams are at the spot as the rescue operation continues in Zakir Colony of Meerut after a building collapsed here.



6 people are still trapped while 3 out of 8 rescued people have lost their lives: DM Deepak Meena pic.twitter.com/ZkHWuWPHxK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Deepak Meena said, "Fourteen people were initially trapped in it, out of which three were rescued earlier. Five more have been rescued now, the rest are still trapped. NDRF and SDRF teams are there... three of those eight rescued people have lost their lives. Our priority is to rescue the remaining six people..."

The owner of the building has been identified as Nafo Alauddin. He ran a dairy from the building. Taking cognisance of the collapse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

He has also instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Meerut Division Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, and City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh are present at the spot. People from the neighbourhood are also helping in the rescue efforts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)