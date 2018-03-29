After Gap Of 29 Years, Woman Sits For Class 10 Exams - With Her Son In 1989, Ms Bala dropped out of school after completing Class 9 due to an unfortunate family circumstance.

Share EMAIL PRINT 44-year-old Rajni Bala sat for the school examination after a gap of 30 years. New Delhi: Proving that there is no age limit in attaining knowledge, a 44-year-old woman sat for her Class 10 examination together with her son in Ludhiana, Punjab recently.



"My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realised that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and study also together," Rajni Bala told news agency ANI after sitting for the school examination after a gap of 29 years.



In 1989, Ms Bala dropped out of school after completing Class 9 due to an unfortunate family circumstance.



The mother of three admits that revisiting school after a gap of almost three decades wouldn't have been possible without the support from her family.

Rajni Bala, who works as a ward attendant in a Civil Hospital, had completed Class 9 in 1989.



Interestingly, her husband, Raj Kumar Sathi, also pursued studies after a gap of 17 years. ""I myself pursued my graduation after a gap of 17 years. I felt that if I can do it, so can my wife. We wake up early to study and she goes to school with my son. They also go for tuitions together, which has been very helpful to her," he said.



Pawan Gaur, Principal of Lajwanti Senior Secondary School where the mother-son duo are studying, stated that when individuals come back to complete their education after several years, it sends a very positive message to the society at large.



(with additional inputs from ANI)



