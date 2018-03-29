After Gap Of 29 Years, Woman Sits For Class 10 Exams - With Her Son

"My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realised that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and study also together," Rajni Bala told news agency ANI after sitting for the school examination after a gap of 29 years.
In 1989, Ms Bala dropped out of school after completing Class 9 due to an unfortunate family circumstance.
The mother of three admits that revisiting school after a gap of almost three decades wouldn't have been possible without the support from her family.
"My mother-in-law, in spite of being uneducated herself, motivated me to take this decision. My husband has been very supportive; he wakes up early to teach me and my son. My daughters also help me study. Eventually, I would like to pursue my graduation," she said.
Interestingly, her husband, Raj Kumar Sathi, also pursued studies after a gap of 17 years. ""I myself pursued my graduation after a gap of 17 years. I felt that if I can do it, so can my wife. We wake up early to study and she goes to school with my son. They also go for tuitions together, which has been very helpful to her," he said.
(with additional inputs from ANI)