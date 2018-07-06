Yogi Adityanath Bans Plastic Bags In Uttar Pradesh From July 15

Yogi Adityanath made the initial announcement earlier in the day in Barabanki (File)

Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of polythene bags and items of common use made of plastic from July 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

"I appeal that after July 15 plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at any level. This will need the cooperation of all of you," the message in Hindi, released by the CM's office, said.

The Uttar Pradesh move comes within days of a similar ban coming into effect in Maharashtra.

Yogi Adityanath's tweet did not give further details.

It was not immediately clear if there were any exemptions to the ban, and no details of penalties were announced.

The chief minister made the initial announcement earlier in the day in Barabanki, while addressing a "van mahotsav".