Retired 73-Year-Old UP Cop Shoots Self Dead

The man had retired from the post of deputy superintendent of police in 2010.

A 73-year-old retired police officer died here on Tuesday by allegedly shooting himself in the chest using a licensed revolver, officials said.

Additional DCP (North) Abijith R Shankar said prima facie it seems that deceased, Kailash Chand, had several health issues, due to which he was under severe mental stress, and therefore died by suicide.

Chand, had retired from the post of deputy superintendent of police in 2010, Shankar said.

The police received a call around 3 pm wherein the caller Anshul Kumar said his maternal uncle had shot himself in his chest using his licensed weapon in his house in the Gudumba area here, the Additional DCP said. On being informed about the incident, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot, recovered the body and inspected the area, he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, Shankar said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

