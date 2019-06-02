'Purvanchal Expressway To Be Completed By 2020': UP Chief Secretary

Purvanchal Expressway will connect Ghazipur and Azamgarh with Lucknow. (Representational)

Anup Chandra Pandey, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh today said that the under-construction Purvanchal Expressway project would be completed by August 2020.

He said that he was carrying out inspections for the same.

"The 340-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway is a six lane-expandable to eight-lane expressway, it will have a total of 19 flyovers, 7 road over bridges, 7 major bridges and 123 minor bridges as well. It will also have 223 underpass and 491 culverts and 4 wire ducts along the total route. We will inspect the ongoing work at Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Ghazipur today," Mr Pandey said.

The Lucknow-Azamgarh-Ghazipur- Expressway which was renamed as Purvanchal Expressway will connect the historic towns of Ghazipur and Azamgarh with the state capital, Lucknow.

Mr Pandey added that the majority of groundwork in and around Amethi had been completed and the construction work was about to begin.

"96 per cent of the land acquisition for the project in Amethi has been done and the remaining will be carried out within 15 days. Other works such as cutting of trees and shifting of transmission lines and other structures will also be done within this month," he said.