Expressway In UP's Sultanpur Closed For 2 Weeks For Airstrip Maintenance Work

The expressway begins from the outskirts of Lucknow and ends in Ghazipur. (File)

The Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur will remain closed till June 25 in view of the maintenance work on the Indian Air Force airstrip on the highway used for emergency landings of fighter planes, officials said.

Circle officer Jaisinghpur Prashant Singh said the six-km stretch of the expressway in the district was closed on June 11 for maintenance work.

Security officer of Purvanchal Expressway, OP Singh, said that the link road built adjacent to the expressway will be used for movement of vehicles.

On November 16, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. The Prime Minister had landed in a military transport aircraft on the 3.2-km stretch developed as an emergency landing strip for the IAF.

The expressway begins from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Hadairia village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. It cuts across nine districts, including Ayodhya, Amethi and Azamgarh.

