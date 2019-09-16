Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Found With Throat Slit In Lucknow

The police said a probe into the case is underway. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl, who went missing in Lucknow on Sunday evening, was found with her throat slit at the home of a man who worked with her father, the police said.

The girl has been admitted to the trauma centre of a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that a probe in the case is underway.

"The child was found from the home of a man who works with her father. She was found in an injured state and was immediately rushed to the trauma centre. She is being attended by the doctors," he added.

The police said that they have registered a complaint against her father's colleague.

