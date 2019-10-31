2 Children Killed As Bus Runs Over Family Sleeping On Lucknow Footpath

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital (Representational)

Two children of a family were killed and some others injured after a speeding bus ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday night, police said.

Circle officer (CO), Swatantra Singh said, "The private bus was coming from New Delhi and as it reached Lucknow en route to Faizabad, the driver suddenly lost control over the vehicle and ran over a family before ramming into a divider, that led to the death of two children."

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the bodies were sent for post mortem, police added.

