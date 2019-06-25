Lucknow Police Response Vehicles To Play 'Jaagte Raho' Siren

The Lucknow Police Dial 100 vehicles will play "Jaagte Raho" tune

As a pilot project, the Lucknow Police Dial 100 vehicles will play "Jaagte Raho" tune instead of the routine siren.

"All Dial-100 Police Response Vehicles' (PRV) sirens will play tunes of "Jagte Raho" (stay awake) in Lucknow," Hazratganj police officer Abhay Mishra said.

"The tune will be played in PRVs all night to alert the public, like watchmen used to do. It has started in Hazratganj as a pilot project. Its success will be monitored and will be applied elsewhere in future," he said.

#WATCH Dial-100 Police Response Vehicle (PRV)'s siren plays tune of "Jagte Raho"(stay awake) in Lucknow. Abhay Mishra,Circle Officer,Hazratganj:The tune will be played in PRVs all night to alert the public, like watchmen used to do. It has started in Hazratganj as a pilot project pic.twitter.com/ibDwMxTryh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2019

Police are trying this unique measure to curb the menace of criminals in the area.

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well.

