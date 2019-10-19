'Act Of Mischief To Create Terror': Yogi Adityanath On Lucknow Killing

Yogi Adityanath said those who killed Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to justice

Calling the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari "an act of mischief to create terror", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared.

"This is an act of mischief to create terror. In this case, five people have been taken into custody. Of these, three have been taken into custody in Gujarat and two in Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe it," he said.

"The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared," Mr Adityanath added.

Mr Tiwari was killed at his home in Lucknow on Friday.

The chief minister said the killers were allowed to meet Mr Tiwari by the security guard posted at his residence only after the leader of the political party gave him the nod.

The killers sat with Mr Tiwari and had food and tea. Subsequently, the personal aide of Mr Tiwari and his son were sent to the market to purchase something, and it was during this period that Mr Tiwari was murdered, Mr Adityanath said.

The chief minister said he was willing to meet the family members of Mr Tiwari.

