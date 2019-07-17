CBI Searches Ex-Samajwadi Party Lawmaker Ateeq Ahmed's Premises In UP

CBI searched former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ateeq Ahmed's premises in Allahabad and Lucknow

The CBI today searched the premises of former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ateeq Ahmed and others in Allahabad and Lucknow in a case related to the kidnapping and assault of a businessman, officials here said.

The searches were conducted at six places in the two Uttar Pradesh cities, they said, adding that details would be given later.

The CBI last month registered a case against Ateeq Ahmed for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018 while he was in Deoria Jail.

The case was registered following the Supreme Court's direction, the official said.

Mohit Jaiswal was kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ateeq Ahmed and his aides who were lodged there and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI case said.

Ateeq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.