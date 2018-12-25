Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue To Be Installed In Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a function celebrating 94th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A 25-feet high statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

He was speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Governor Ram Naik and the Chief Minister led the state in paying tributes to Mr Vajpayee. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit were also present.

Mr Naik said Mr Vajpayee's towering personality was respected even by the opponents.

Despite holding various offices, he always had the warmest regards even for the most ordinary party worker and the marginalised sections of the society, he said.