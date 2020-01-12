14-Year-Old Injured After Acid 'Accidentally' Falls On Her In Lucknow: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police said further investigations are underway. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was injured when acid fell on her in Lucknow during an argument between some people in Kaiserbagh area on Saturday evening, the police said.

The girl sustained serious burn injuries on her face and hands and has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

Two accused, identified as Asha Sonkar and her husband Mukesh Sonkar, have been arrested.

Circle Officer Kaiserbagh Sanjeev Sinha said that initial investigations indicate that the attack was actually the result of an accident.

"The victim was standing near a jewellery shop in Ghasiyari Mandi where Asha Sonkar was getting her silver anklet polished. There was an argument between Asha Sonkar and the jeweller who, in a fit of rage, threw a bag in which acid was kept. The acid fell on the girl and two other women. The girl was seriously burnt while the other two women escaped with minor injuries," the circle officer said.

He said further investigations are underway.