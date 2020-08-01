Sikkim Lottery Today Live: Draw For Morning, Day Results Expected Soon. Details Here

Sikkim lottery results for the morning lottery and evening lottery will be at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries of Directorate of Sikkim Lotteries, Government of Sikkim will release the Dear Valuable Morning lottery results and Dear Honour Saturday results today (August 1, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries Dear Valuable Morning lottery result will be awarded to a ticket which was sold by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries after the draw which has been scheduled in the afternoon. The Directorate will also conduct the Dear Honour Saturday lottery draw in the evening. This Sikkim lottery ticket also carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The Dear Valuable Morning lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore prize which includes the super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results for the morning lottery and evening lottery will be released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Sikkim lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 by registered agencies of the state lotteries.

Apart from Dear Valuable Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Vaulable Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning Friday and Dear Benefit Friday lottery results were announced yesterday.

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus lottery results day before yesterday.

The draw for today's Karunya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

