Sikkim Lottery Live: Dear Morning Result Out, Dear Day Result Soon

Sikkim lottery results will be released online at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today live: The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Precious Morning Thursday results today afternoon. The Dear Success Thursday results from the Sikkim Lotteries will be released in the evening today. In last six days, the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire, Dear Cherished, Dear Respect, Dear Treasure, Dear Valuable and Dear Love results in the Morning series. Sikkim lottery live and results will be released online at sikkimlotteries.com, the official portal of the Sikkim State Lotteries. A pdf file with the Morning results and Day results will be released after the live broadcast.The Morning Sikkim lottery draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Directorate released the Dear Cherished Morning Wednesday and Dear Fortune Wednesday results yesterday. The Sikkim State Lotteries, a government of Sikkim establishment, is currently conducting draw for results scheduled in March and April that was postponed due to the safety measures installed to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sikkim lottery result for Dear Precious Morning scheme will be released by afternoon and the Dear Fortune results will be released after 4'0 clock in the evening.

Sikkim lottery results: Direct link

Check Sikkim lottery results and live draw proceedings from the direct link provided here:

Sikkim lottery results direct link

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

The Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

Earlier, in view of the coronavirus spread, the Sikkim Lotteries had announced that no draws of the state lotteries will be conducted from March 23 till further orders.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the draws of Kerala Lotteries recently. It released the lottery results Sthree Sakthi draw day before yesterday. The Karunya Plus results will be released today.

