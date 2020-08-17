Kerala Lottery Result For W578 WIN WIN Weekly Draw Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for W578 WIN WIN lottery will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the WIN WIN lottery result for W578 today (August 17). The Kerala lottery result for Karunya lottery will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening. The Kerala lottery results will be available online after 4.30 pm. The Directorate will release the Kerala lottery result chart with the details of the prize winners. The WIN lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of 5 lakh. The first and second prizes of the WIN WIN lottery results will be awarded to one ticket each from various series of tickets sold across the state.

WIN WIN lottery result also carries a third prize of Rs 12 lakh which will be awarded to 12 different tickets.

The WIN WIN lottery tickets, which are published by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries, are sold for Rs 40 across the state by recognised agencies and individuals. The draw for WIN WIN lottery results will be held at Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will start at 3.00 pm today afternoon.

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

Kerala lottery results for WIN WIN draw will be released online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result direct link

A WIN WIN lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your WIN WIN lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the WIN WIN lottery result link

Step 4: Check your WIN WIN lottery result from next page open

Kerala State Lotteries released the lottery results of draws for Sthree Sakthi, Karunya and Karunya Plus weekly lotteries last week.

The results for WIN WIN lottery, Akshaya Lottery and Nirmal lottery this week.

It also released the Monsoon bumper results recently.

