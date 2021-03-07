Bhagyamithra Lottery Result: BM4 Kerala Lottery Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Complete list of Bhagyamithra lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.

Bhagyamithra Lottery Result: Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the BM4 Kerala lottery result for Bhagyamithra lottery tickets today. The Directorate, a government enterprises working under the state finance ministry, will conduct the draw for the monthly lottery today in the afternoon. The Kerala lottery result for Bhagyamithra BM4 tickets will be announced through a live draw which will be broadcast on Malayalam television channels. The draw for this Kerala lottery result is expected to start from 2.00 pm and it will be be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of Bhagyamithra lottery result details will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official website of Kerala State Lotteries.

Bhagyamithra lottery carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore (will be given to 5 tickets) and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

With the Bhagyamithra lottery results, the Directorate also gives various other prizes including Rs 2 lakh for eight tickets.

The Bhagyamithra lottery results also carries prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300.

Bhagyamithra Lottery Result: Direct link

Check the Bhagyamithra lottery result from the direct link provided here:

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

The Bhagyamithra lottery tickets were sold for Rs 100 across the state through registered lottery agencies and ticket sellers.

Apart from Bhagyamithra, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, and Karunya Plus. Due to the lockdown restrictions, the Kerala Lotteries ran three or four draws weekly earlier, however, the number of daily draws have been increased now.

States like Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab and Nagaland also run government-controlled lottery schemes. Sikkim lottery results are released on sikkimlotteries.com.

Last month, a housewife from Amritsar has won the first prize in a lottery worth Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her Rs 100. As per a statement from the state government, the lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, submitted the ticket last month and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.